NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice On NRI Conversion, Apply Till November 5

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued a notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling candidates who wish to convert their nationality from Indian to Non Resident Indian (NRI). Candidates can mail their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality through ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com till November 5 (10 am). "Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time," MCC notification mentioned. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 156 New Seats In Round 2 Counselling; Details Here

According to MCC, the list of documents need to be submitted are-

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders of The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in case W.P.(c) No. 689/2017-Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Ans. Vs Union of India & Ors. dated 22-08- 2017,

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarised

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

NEET score card of the candidate

Family Tree notarised by Tehsildar.

MCC has mentioned that notification for nationality conversion has been govern "as per the directions of the honourable Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr. Vs. Union Of India and Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 and principles set out in Anshul Tomar (supra) case."

Meanwhile, MCC has added 156 new seats in the second round of NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022 for MBBS and BSc Nursing programmes.