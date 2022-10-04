  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct two more counselling rounds - Second Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for the BDS, BSc Nursing courses.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 3:58 pm IST

The MCC will begin the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 for the AIQ seats on October 11.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct two more rounds of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelors of Science (BSc) Nursing programmes. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 schedule on the official website – mcc.nic.in. The MCC will begin the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats on October 11, 2022.

The official notice reads: “There will be two more rounds i.e 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS, BSc Nursing courses. The schedule will be uploaded on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in”.

In addition, due to the short time available for conducting NEET counselling 2022, the MCC has advised all participating institutes and medical colleges to count all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as working days.

Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats to the medical colleges by the counselling authority to the deemed university for stray vacancy round will be conducted on December 14. As per the schedule, the classes for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses for this academic year 2022 will commence on November 15, 2022.

