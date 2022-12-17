NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC NEET UG counselling 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 stray vacancy round schedule. The committee has decided to reschedule the NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round as the mop-up round of many states was delayed and is getting over on December 18, 2022. The candidates who will take part in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in the mop-up round of UG counselling 2022.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The MCC in its official notice stated, "Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states". Also Read || NEET UG 2022: CENTAC Opens Registration Window For Vacant Seats; Apply At Centacpuducherry.in

Candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2022 need to log in to their account and exercise the ‘opt out’ option on the MCC website to prevent the forfeiture of their security deposit.

NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Events Dates Opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round December 17 - December 20, 2022 Processing of seat allotment December 21 - December 22, 2022 Result December 23, 2022 Reporting December 24 - December 28, 2022



