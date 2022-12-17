  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here

Candidates who do not want to participate in NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round can choose 'opt out' option from the MCC website to prevent forfeiture of their security deposit.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 11:54 pm IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here
MCC NEET UG counselling 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 stray vacancy round schedule. The committee has decided to reschedule the NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round as the mop-up round of many states was delayed and is getting over on December 18, 2022. The candidates who will take part in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in the mop-up round of UG counselling 2022.

The MCC in its official notice stated, "Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states". Also Read || NEET UG 2022: CENTAC Opens Registration Window For Vacant Seats; Apply At Centacpuducherry.in

Candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2022 need to log in to their account and exercise the ‘opt out’ option on the MCC website to prevent the forfeiture of their security deposit.

NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round

December 17 - December 20, 2022

Processing of seat allotment

December 21 - December 22, 2022

Result

December 23, 2022

Reporting

December 24 - December 28, 2022


