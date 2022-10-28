  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Last Date For Round 1 Reporting

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended reporting last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 7:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended reporting last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1. Aspirants can now appear for the NEET UG round 1 reporting at the allotted colleges till October 29 (4 pm). Eligible candidates can report at the allotted institutions with the required documents within the stipulated timeline, failing which their allotment will be forfeited and they will have to register fresh in the next round of counselling.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 reporting was earlier scheduled to close on October 28. "This is in reference to the Reporting module of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to end on October 28. However, requests and representations are being received by MCC from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting," MCC said in a statement.

"Hence, to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 4 pm of October 29," it added. Candidates reporting in round 1 counselling need to produce the original documents and the seat allotment issued by the MCC for verification.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Documents Required For Verification

  1. NEET UG 2022 admit card

  2. NEET UG 2022 result
  3. NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC
  4. Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  5. Class 12 certificate
  6. Passport size photograph
  7. Valid photo ID proof
  8. Caste certificate (if any)
  9. Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  10. Disability certificate (if any)

MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling registration for the second round between November 2 and 7, 2022, and the choice filling and locking process between November 3 and 8, 2022. The NEET UG Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 11.

