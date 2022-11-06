NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Close Round 2 Registrations Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the NEET UG counselling 2022 registration and fee payment process tomorrow, November 7. Aspiring candidates can register for NEET counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The candidates who have completed the registration process can fill in choices and lock preferences till November 8 (11:55 pm).

The verification process of internal candidates by the respective Medical and Dental institutions will be held between November 7 and 8, 2022. The MCC will conduct the seat allotment process for registered candidates from November 9 to 10, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 11. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the NEET UG allotment have to report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18, 2022.

"During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC said in a statement. Candidates must fill the choices within the stipulated timeline, failing which s/he will not be allotted any seat.

Candidates are suggested to fill out the course and college choice in the order of preference. Once the choice is locked, candidates will not be able to make any changes therein. The MCC will announce the NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment on the basis of NEET merit rank and choices submitted by the candidates. Eligible candidates will get admission at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.