NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Close Round 2 Choice Filling, Locking Process Today

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process today, November 9. The candidates registered for NEET UG counselling can fill in their choices online on the official website- mcc.nic.in till 11:55 pm. The round 2 choice locking window will be available from 3 pm to 11:55 pm, today. Earlier the NEET UG round 2 choice-filling window was scheduled to be closed on November 8, 2022.

Aspirants can select course and college preferences and lock their choices by signing in to their dashboard. MCC has advised candidates to fill choices in NEET UG round 2 counselling carefully as once the choices are locked it cannot be modified. While filling the choices, candidates should choose preferences in order as the MCC will release the NEET UG seat allotment result on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

Candidates must lock the choices and get a print of the submitted choices for the further counselling process. In case a candidate failed to lock the choice during the choice locking period, the preference will be automatically locked and they will not be allowed to modify it.

As per the NEET UG schedule released by the MCC, the seat allotment process for registered candidates will be conducted between November 9 and 10, 2022. MCC will announce the second seat allotment result against NEET UG 2022 counselling on November 11. Shortlisted candidates can report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18, 2022.