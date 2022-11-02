NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Asks Candidates To Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment

NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat resignation ends today

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the seat resignation window against NEET UG round 1 seat allotment today, November 2. Candidates who have opted for the upgradation of seat in NEET UG round 1 counselling can resign the seat in round 1 allotment through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till 7 pm. In case a candidate failed to resign the seat within the stipulated timeline, s/he will be considered as part of round 2 counselling and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for NEET UG round 2 of counselling.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

MCC has advised to candidates that they must ensure the seat resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’. An MCC statement said, "Any letter other than a resignation letter generated through the online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’. In case the candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, s/he should make sure that they receive a resignation letter generated through the online portal of MCC."

Also Read|| MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2

Also Read|| NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far

MCC further stated that if a candidate gives consent for upgradation in NEET UG round 2 counselling and participates in the second round of the counselling process but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the allotted seat in the second round and will have to retain the seat. The rules of round 2 counselling will be applicable to the candidate as they have exercised choices and participated in round 2 counselling. There is no option of resigning from the allotted seat if a candidate is not upgraded in the second round of NEET UG counselling.