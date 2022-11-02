NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Asks Candidates To Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment

  • Home
MCC will close the seat resignation window against NEET UG round 1 seat allotment today, November 2 (7 pm).

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 5:36 pm IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat resignation ends today
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the seat resignation window against NEET UG round 1 seat allotment today, November 2. Candidates who have opted for the upgradation of seat in NEET UG round 1 counselling can resign the seat in round 1 allotment through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till 7 pm. In case a candidate failed to resign the seat within the stipulated timeline, s/he will be considered as part of round 2 counselling and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for NEET UG round 2 of counselling.

MCC has advised to candidates that they must ensure the seat resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’. An MCC statement said, "Any letter other than a resignation letter generated through the online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’. In case the candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, s/he should make sure that they receive a resignation letter generated through the online portal of MCC."

MCC further stated that if a candidate gives consent for upgradation in NEET UG round 2 counselling and participates in the second round of the counselling process but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the allotted seat in the second round and will have to retain the seat. The rules of round 2 counselling will be applicable to the candidate as they have exercised choices and participated in round 2 counselling. There is no option of resigning from the allotted seat if a candidate is not upgraded in the second round of NEET UG counselling.

