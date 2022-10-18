NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Announces Further Addition Of 242 MBBS Seats In Round One Seat Matrix

Image credit: shutterstock.com MCC has decided to include 242 MBBS seats in round 1 seat matrix

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has further added MBBS seats to round one seat matrix. Following the information received from institutes about vacant seats, the MCC has decided to include 242 MBBS seats in the round 1 All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of UG counselling 2022.

"The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes (List enclosed) about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates. The freshly contributed seats are being added to the seat matrix as per attached list," MCC notification mentioned. ALSO READ | Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today

Also, the MCC has rectified the NRI quota seats in Aligarh Muslim University which were not being displayed. "The eligible candidates will now be able to exercise the choice filling on the NRI Quota Seats in Aligarh Muslim University," MCC notification mentioned.

The Medical Counselling Committee has earlier added 197 MBBS seats in the round 1 seat matrix. The NEET UG 2022 aspirants can check the details of the newly added seats on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 fresh registration process will close today, October 18. The NEET UG 2022 registered candidates can enter choices, confirm the colleges by October 19 (8 am). "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," MCC statement mentioned.

The MCC will conduct NEET UG 2022 counselling in four rounds- AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, Mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.