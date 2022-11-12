NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 22 new seats in the second round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022. The additional MBBS seats have been added to Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg (Chhattisgarh). As per the MCC notice, the CCM Government Medical College (Institute Code- 200612) has added two seats in EWS category, six seats of OBC, three seats in SC, one seat for ST and 10 seats for the unreserved category of MBBS programme.

An MCC statement reads, "The MCC has received information from CCM Government Medical College, Durg about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of round 2 of UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on November 9, 2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the new MBBS seats in the seat matrix of round 2 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates."

Earlier on November 7, MCC stated in a notice that the 22 MBBS seats of CCM Government Medical College, Durg have been withdrawn as the National Medical Council of India (NMC) has revoked the recognition of the institute. Candidates who wish to make changes to the NEET UG counselling 2022 application form can choose reset registration option till November 13 (8 am).

The NEET UG round 2 counselling registration link is available till November 13, 2022 (10 am). The choice filling and choice locking windows are also available till tomorrow. Candidates must pay the registration fee before the stipulated time (12 pm of November 13) to get considered for the counselling process.