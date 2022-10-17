NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 197 More MBBS Seats; Choice Filling Window To Reopen Tomorrow

NEET UG counselling 2022 latest updates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added MBBS seats to NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. Aspirants can check the details on newly added seats for the MBBS programme on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has received information from Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of the first round of NEET UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received today, October 17, an MCC statement said. The authority has decided to include the 197 MBBS seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of round 1 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates, it added.

The candidates can exercise choice filling option for the newly added seats for NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 18, 2022. after 12 noon. The MCC will conduct the process of round 1 seat allotment between October 19 and 20, 2022. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21. Eligible candidates can report at the allotted institutes from October 22 to 28, 2022.