NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 197 More MBBS Seats; Choice Filling Window To Reopen Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added MBBS seats to NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 8:31 pm IST

NEET UG counselling 2022 latest updates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added MBBS seats to NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. Aspirants can check the details on newly added seats for the MBBS programme on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has received information from Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of the first round of NEET UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received today, October 17, an MCC statement said. The authority has decided to include the 197 MBBS seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of round 1 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates, it added.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The candidates can exercise choice filling option for the newly added seats for NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 18, 2022. after 12 noon. The MCC will conduct the process of round 1 seat allotment between October 19 and 20, 2022. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21. Eligible candidates can report at the allotted institutes from October 22 to 28, 2022.

StateCollege IDCollege NameSeats
Jammu And Kashmir
200640 Government Medical College, Rajouri17
Jammu And Kashmir 200639
Government Medical College, Doda 15
Jammu And Kashmir 20634Government Medical College, Baramulla15
Jammu And Kashmir
200631Government Medical College, Anantnag15
Jammu And Kashmir 200630Government Medical College, Kathua15
Jammu And Kashmir
200629Government Medical College, Srinagar
27
Maharashtra
200638Government Medical College, Osmanabad
15
Gujarat200636GMERS Medical College, Porbandar 15
Gujarat200635GMERS Medical College, Morbi15
Gujarat 200633GMERS Medical College, Navsari
15
Himachal Pradesh20151Dr YS Parmar GOVERNMENT Medical College, Nahan 18
Uttar Pradesh200293Government Medical College, Kannauj
15
Total197
NEET 2022
