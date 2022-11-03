MCC added new seats in NEET UG round 2 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has added 156 new seats in the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates can check the course and college-wise newly added seat details available on the official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC notice, a total of 156 new seats have been added in the NEET UG round 2 counselling for MBBS and BSc Nursing programmes.

The MCC has released the seat detail information including the name of the state, Institute name, quota, branch of Medical, caste category and total number of available seats. Candidates appearing in the second round of NEET UG counselling can check the college-wise vacant seat details and complete their choice filling in the order of preferences.

The NEET UG counselling round registration and fee payment process has started today, November 3. Eligible candidates can register for the round 2 counselling till November 7 (3 pm). The choice filling and locking process for NEET UG round 2 counselling will start soon. MCC will close the window to fill course and college preference on November 8 (11:55 pm).

The MCC will conduct the process of seat allotment between November 9 and 10. The NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 11, 2022. Candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result can report at the allotted college from November 12 to 18, 2022.

Through NEET UG 2022 counselling, MCC will provide admission to Medical and Dental aspirants on all-India quota (AIQ) seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.