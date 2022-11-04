NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee has activated the 'Reset Option, Unlock Registration' link for the NEET UG round 2 counselling.
The Medical Counselling Committee has activated the 'Reset Option, Unlock Registration' link for the NEET UG round 2 counselling today, November 4. MCC has suggested candidates to use the option wisely as it is a one-time measure in nature. The candidates appearing for the second round of NEET UG counselling can avail the facility through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now