NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link Active

The Medical Counselling Committee has activated the 'Reset Option, Unlock Registration' link for the NEET UG round 2 counselling today, November 4. MCC has suggested candidates to use the option wisely as it is a one-time measure in nature. The candidates appearing for the second round of NEET UG counselling can avail the facility through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.