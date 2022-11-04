  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee has activated the 'Reset Option, Unlock Registration' link for the NEET UG round 2 counselling.

Updated: Nov 4, 2022 6:42 pm IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link Active
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee has activated the 'Reset Option, Unlock Registration' link for the NEET UG round 2 counselling today, November 4. MCC has suggested candidates to use the option wisely as it is a one-time measure in nature. The candidates appearing for the second round of NEET UG counselling can avail the facility through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

NEET 2022
