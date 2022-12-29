  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Report Against Stray Vacancy Round Today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Report Against Stray Vacancy Round Today

NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round reporting process ends today, December 29 (5 pm).

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 8:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates; Warns Against Fake Websites, Agents
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Tomorrow
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today
Delhi High Court Asks Centre, NMC To Respond To Medical Aspirant's Plea Challenging Disability Certificate
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Documents Required
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Report Against Stray Vacancy Round Today
NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy reporting ends today
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) stray vacancy round reporting process ends today, December 29 (5 pm). The Medical Council Committee (MCC) is conducting the online reporting against NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Earlier the last date of reporting against the stray vacancy round was December 28, 2022.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The MCC has extended the NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round last date in view of requests and representations received from participating candidates. Due to bank holidays during the counselling period, many students failed to avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes. The Committee has also extended the last date of admission in MBBS course for All India Counselling as well as state counselling till December 12, 2022.

"This is in reference to the ongoing Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to get over on December 28. However, MCC is in receipt of requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes," MCC said in a statement.

"Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to extend the NEET UG stray vacancy round reporting up to 5 pm of December 29, 2022," it added.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Declares Vacant Seats For Final Leg Of Undergraduate Admissions
Delhi University Declares Vacant Seats For Final Leg Of Undergraduate Admissions
NMC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Exit Test Regulations
NMC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Exit Test Regulations
MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates; Warns Against Fake Websites, Agents
MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates; Warns Against Fake Websites, Agents
Noida Schools Closed Up To Class 8 Till January 1 In View Of Cold Weather
Noida Schools Closed Up To Class 8 Till January 1 In View Of Cold Weather
CLAT Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
CLAT Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................