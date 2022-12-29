NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Report Against Stray Vacancy Round Today

NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy reporting ends today

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) stray vacancy round reporting process ends today, December 29 (5 pm). The Medical Council Committee (MCC) is conducting the online reporting against NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Earlier the last date of reporting against the stray vacancy round was December 28, 2022.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The MCC has extended the NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round last date in view of requests and representations received from participating candidates. Due to bank holidays during the counselling period, many students failed to avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes. The Committee has also extended the last date of admission in MBBS course for All India Counselling as well as state counselling till December 12, 2022.

"This is in reference to the ongoing Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to get over on December 28. However, MCC is in receipt of requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes," MCC said in a statement.

"Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to extend the NEET UG stray vacancy round reporting up to 5 pm of December 29, 2022," it added.