NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Opt Out From Stray Vacancy Round Tomorrow

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the window for candidates to opt out from the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling tomorrow, December 20, 2022. To prevent the forfeiture of their security deposit, candidates who do not want to participate in the NEET UG stray vacancy round to be conducted by MCC need to log in to their account and exercise the ‘opt out’ option through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who take part in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised in the mop-up round of UG counselling 2022. The processing of seat allotment of the stray vacancy round will be conducted for two days from December 21 to December 22, 2022. And the result is scheduled to be declared on December 23, 2022 on the official website.

Those candidates whose names are on the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat allotment list need to complete the reporting process to the allotted institutes from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

Earlier, MCC revised the NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round schedule. The decision has been taken to reschedule the stray vacancy round as the mop-up round of many states was delayed.