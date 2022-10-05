NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats

List of AIIMS with over 100 MBBS seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER from October 11 onwards. The NEET UG counselling process will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The MCC will also conduct two more rounds of counselling which are the Mop Up round and Stray Vacancy round for BDS and BSc Nursing courses.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG seat allotment process between October 19 and 20. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) across the country will intake candidates for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme in first two rounds of NEET UG counselling. The NEET counselling process for Undergraduate medical aspirants will be held in 4 rounds. Candidates can check here the list of AIIMS colleges with more than 100 seats for the MBBS programme.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases State Counselling Schedule; Round 1 To Begin From October 17

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of AIIMS Having Over 100 MBBS Seats