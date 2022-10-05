  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats

MCC will conduct the NEET UG 2022 counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 10:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins; Key Points On Document Verification, PIN Purchasing
NEET UG 2022: Provide Answer Sheet To NEET Candidate, Madras High Court Tells NTA
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats
List of AIIMS with over 100 MBBS seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER from October 11 onwards. The NEET UG counselling process will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The MCC will also conduct two more rounds of counselling which are the Mop Up round and Stray Vacancy round for BDS and BSc Nursing courses.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG seat allotment process between October 19 and 20. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) across the country will intake candidates for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme in first two rounds of NEET UG counselling. The NEET counselling process for Undergraduate medical aspirants will be held in 4 rounds. Candidates can check here the list of AIIMS colleges with more than 100 seats for the MBBS programme.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases State Counselling Schedule; Round 1 To Begin From October 17

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of AIIMS Having Over 100 MBBS Seats

Name of InstituteCityStateNumber of Seats
AIIMS New DelhiNew DelhiDelhi132
AIIMS BhopalBhopalMadhya Pradesh125
AIIMS BhubaneswarBhubaneswarOdisha125
AIIMS JodhpurJodhpurRajasthan125
AIIMS PatnaPatnaBihar125
AIIMS RaipurRaipurChhattisgarh125
AIIMS RishikeshRishikeshUttarakhand125
AIIMS MangalagiriVijayawadaAndhra Pradesh125
AIIMS NagpurNagpurMaharashtra125
AIIMS GorakhpurGorakhpurUttar Pradesh125
AIIMS Raebareli
Raebareli
Uttar Pradesh
100
AIIMS BhatindaBhatindaPunjab100
AIIMS DeogharDeogharJharkhand100
AIIMS BibinagarBibinagarTelangana100
Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU SOL Admission 2022: Course-Wise Eligibility For New Programmes; Fees, Check Who Can Apply
DU SOL Admission 2022: Course-Wise Eligibility For New Programmes; Fees, Check Who Can Apply
CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor
Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor
University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 12
University Of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 12
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Open Till Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Open Till Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................