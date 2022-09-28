NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Details On AIQ Seats, Reservation

NEET UG counselling 2022 seat distribution

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling schedule. The NEET UG counselling will be held for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU and other open seats. The candidates who have qualified the NEET all India level medical entrance exam for UG programmes are eligible to appear for the counselling process. The MCC will allot the seats to aspirants on the basis of factors including NEET UG rank list, preferences filled by them and number of seats available in the medical colleges.

The MCC will conduct the AIQ counselling in four rounds- AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ Mop-Up round and AIQ Stray Vacancy round. The NEET counselling for AIQ quota will be held on the basis of all India rank (AIR). The AIQ seats will also include reservation policy prescribed by the Central Government for the NEET UG counselling. The candidates will get the counselling updates for State Quota, Private Medical and Dental college seats the candidates from the appropriate state government/ admission authority and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Quota-Wise Seat Distribution

15 per cent All India quota seats, MBBS, BDS seats of States

All India quota government-aided

All India quota private

State government quota, Institutional quota.

Central Universities, National Institutes.

Deemed to be universities.

Management, NRI quota.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reservation Policy For 15 Per Cent AIQ Seats

The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET UG counselling in All India Quota (AIQ) seat is mentioned below

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15 per cent

Scheduled Tribes (ST)- 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Class (OBC), (OBC-NCL) as per the Central OBC list- 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - as per Central Government norms- 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5 per cent

Aspirants must ensure that all the information filled during the NEET UG counselling registration is correct and factual. Candidates should be aware of the fee structure or any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices for the same. Choices filled by the candidates should be in the order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.