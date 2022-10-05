  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year

Check the previous year's NEET cut-off for the government colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 4:29 pm IST

The DMET is responsible to announce the UP NEET cut off marks.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical and Training (DMET) is responsible for conducting the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) counselling and will declare the NEET UG cut-off soon. The cut-off differs in every institute. Candidates who do not meet the UP NEET cut-off for admission to government colleges will not be granted admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The NEET cut-off for government institutions in the state of UP is determined by the number of candidates who applied, the level of difficulty, available seats, and the NEET exam result.

The NEET cut-off for government institutions is the final rank and its equivalent scores at which admission to the colleges is permitted. For better references for admission, aspirants seeking medical undergraduate admission should know the previous year's NEET cut-off for the government colleges.

NEET Cut-Off For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Previous Year

College NameGeneralSCST
NEET RankNEET ScoresNEET RankNEET ScoresNEET RankNEET Scores
Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich13,13661666,68552580,614507
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya12,99061663,47353085,254502
Autonomous State Medical College, Basti13,16961664,98552781,451506
Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad11,84262062,64853177,082512
Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur9,84462661,03453369,297522
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow4,37064735,86857053,224544
Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda12,59061766,91652582,652505
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida7,32063552,94854479,540509
Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur11,67062062,05253176,826512
Government Medical College, Badaun12,68961762,45053182,572505
Government Medical College, Jalaun12,13561962,41053182,652505
Government Medical College, Kannauj11,22662161,62153279,152509
GSVM Medical College, Kanpur6,44063851,12554768,868522
King George's Medical University, Lucknow1,80066513,52361521,253597
LLRM Medical College, Meerut6,96363652,11054570,017521
Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar11,24962161,65353275,945513
Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi9, 49362760,57453367,058525
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad7,97463255,76454069,700521
Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra7,89663254,03554362,618531
Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur11,32062160,49753480,828507
State Medical College, Shahjahanpur12.96861666,67852579,152509
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai10,802
59,77653579,838508


