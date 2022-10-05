NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year

Image credit: Shutterstock The DMET is responsible to announce the UP NEET cut off marks.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical and Training (DMET) is responsible for conducting the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) counselling and will declare the NEET UG cut-off soon. The cut-off differs in every institute. Candidates who do not meet the UP NEET cut-off for admission to government colleges will not be granted admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The NEET cut-off for government institutions in the state of UP is determined by the number of candidates who applied, the level of difficulty, available seats, and the NEET exam result.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The NEET cut-off for government institutions is the final rank and its equivalent scores at which admission to the colleges is permitted. For better references for admission, aspirants seeking medical undergraduate admission should know the previous year's NEET cut-off for the government colleges.

NEET Cut-Off For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Previous Year



College Name General SC ST NEET Rank NEET Scores NEET Rank NEET Scores NEET Rank NEET Scores Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich 13,136 616 66,685 525 80,614 507 Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya 12,990 616 63,473 530 85,254 502 Autonomous State Medical College, Basti 13,169 616 64,985 527 81,451 506 Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad 11,842 620 62,648 531 77,082 512 Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur 9,844 626 61,034 533 69,297 522 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 4,370 647 35,868 570 53,224 544 Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda 12,590 617 66,916 525 82,652 505 Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida 7,320 635 52,948 544 79,540 509 Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur 11,670 620 62,052 531 76,826 512 Government Medical College, Badaun 12,689 617 62,450 531 82,572 505 Government Medical College, Jalaun 12,135 619 62,410 531 82,652 505 Government Medical College, Kannauj 11,226 621 61,621 532 79,152 509 GSVM Medical College, Kanpur 6,440 638 51,125 547 68,868 522 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1,800 665 13,523 615 21,253 597 LLRM Medical College, Meerut 6,963 636 52,110 545 70,017 521 Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar 11,249 621 61,653 532 75,945 513 Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi 9, 493 627 60,574 533 67,058 525 Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad 7,974 632 55,764 540 69,700 521 Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra 7,896 632 54,035 543 62,618 531 Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur 11,320 621 60,497 534 80,828 507 State Medical College, Shahjahanpur 12.968 616 66,678 525 79,152 509 Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai 10,802

59,776 535 79,838 508



