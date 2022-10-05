NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year
Check the previous year's NEET cut-off for the government colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical and Training (DMET) is responsible for conducting the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) counselling and will declare the NEET UG cut-off soon. The cut-off differs in every institute. Candidates who do not meet the UP NEET cut-off for admission to government colleges will not be granted admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The NEET cut-off for government institutions in the state of UP is determined by the number of candidates who applied, the level of difficulty, available seats, and the NEET exam result.
The NEET cut-off for government institutions is the final rank and its equivalent scores at which admission to the colleges is permitted. For better references for admission, aspirants seeking medical undergraduate admission should know the previous year's NEET cut-off for the government colleges.
NEET Cut-Off For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Previous Year
|College Name
|General
|SC
|ST
|NEET Rank
|NEET Scores
|NEET Rank
|NEET Scores
|NEET Rank
|NEET Scores
|Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich
|13,136
|616
|66,685
|525
|80,614
|507
|Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|12,990
|616
|63,473
|530
|85,254
|502
|Autonomous State Medical College, Basti
|13,169
|616
|64,985
|527
|81,451
|506
|Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad
|11,842
|620
|62,648
|531
|77,082
|512
|Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur
|9,844
|626
|61,034
|533
|69,297
|522
|Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|4,370
|647
|35,868
|570
|53,224
|544
|Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda
|12,590
|617
|66,916
|525
|82,652
|505
|Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|7,320
|635
|52,948
|544
|79,540
|509
|Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur
|11,670
|620
|62,052
|531
|76,826
|512
|Government Medical College, Badaun
|12,689
|617
|62,450
|531
|82,572
|505
|Government Medical College, Jalaun
|12,135
|619
|62,410
|531
|82,652
|505
|Government Medical College, Kannauj
|11,226
|621
|61,621
|532
|79,152
|509
|GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|6,440
|638
|51,125
|547
|68,868
|522
|King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|1,800
|665
|13,523
|615
|21,253
|597
|LLRM Medical College, Meerut
|6,963
|636
|52,110
|545
|70,017
|521
|Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar
|11,249
|621
|61,653
|532
|75,945
|513
|Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi
|9, 493
|627
|60,574
|533
|67,058
|525
|Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad
|7,974
|632
|55,764
|540
|69,700
|521
|Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra
|7,896
|632
|54,035
|543
|62,618
|531
|Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
|11,320
|621
|60,497
|534
|80,828
|507
|State Medical College, Shahjahanpur
|12.968
|616
|66,678
|525
|79,152
|509
|Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai
|10,802
|59,776
|535
|79,838
|508