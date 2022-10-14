NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Locking Begins; Details Here

NEET UG counselling 2022 choice filling begins

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process today, October 14. Aspirants registered for NEET UG counselling can fill in their choices online on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG round 1 choice filling window will be available till October 18 (11:55 pm). Along with this MCC has also activated the link for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 reset/unlock registration option. Eligible candidates can apply for UG counselling reset or unlock registration option till October 17 (9 am).

MCC has suggested candidates for confirming the fee structure or any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices as All-India Quota (AIQ) colleges might have high fee structures. Candidates should take due care while filling choices for NEET UG round 1 counselling. The candidates will not be able to make changes in choices once they are locked. The seat allotment result will be based on the NEET 2022 merit list and choices submitted by the candidates.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'NEET UG Counselling' tab and log in with credentials Go to the choice filling page and fill in maximum choices in order of preferences Lock the preferences and click on the submit tab Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The candidates who have registered successfully and submitted the registration fee can only fill the NEET UG counselling 2022 choice filling form. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC said in a statement. Candidates will have to fill out fresh choices in each round of NEET UG counselling 2022. If a candidate failed to fill in the choices during the registration period then s/he will not be allotted any seat.