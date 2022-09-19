NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG 2022 counselling date and time

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling schedule soon. As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence from September 25, the schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. ALSO READ | NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Seats

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2022 in four rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. READ MORE | Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the UG counselling tab The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it Enter the required information and register Now login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

NEET 2022 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

The NEET 2022 result was announced on September 7. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.