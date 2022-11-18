NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round One Provisional Result Out, Final Result Today At Aaccc.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com AYUSH NEET UG final result will be released today, November 18

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the round one provisional seat allotment result. The candidates registered for the counselling process can check the provisional seat allotmet result on the official website- aaccc.gov.in. The candidates were provided with opportunity to raise discrepancy in the provisional result if any through mail at counseling-ayush@gov.in till 10 am today.

"The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to the change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," the release read.

Following the declaration of round one provisional result, AYUSH NEET UG final result will be released today, November 18. The seat allotment result for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) courses will be available on the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Round One Final Result 2022: Steps To Check At Aaccc.gov.in

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in

Click on NEET UG 2022 round one final result link

Use log-in credentials- roll nunber, date of birth

NEET UG 2022 final result will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 result, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates can take admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.