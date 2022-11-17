NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round One Allotment Result 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AYUSH seat allotment result at aaccc.gov.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce the round one seat allotment result on Friday, November 18. The seat allotment result for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) courses will be available on the official website- aaccc.gov.in. The MCC earlier released the round 1 seat allotment result on November 17.

As per Ayush revised counselling schedule, the seat allotment process will be held on November 16 and 17. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result At Aaccc.gov.in

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in Click on NEET UG 2022 round one allotment result link Enter log-in credentials- roll nunber, date of birth NEET UG 2022 round one allotment result will appear on screen Download Round One allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

NEET AYUSH UG counseling will be held in four rounds; following round one, there will be round two, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

The AYUSH counselling is being held for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.