NEET UG Counselling 2021: Update On Procedure, Official Website, Reservation

NEET UG Counselling dates are not announced yet

NEET Counselling 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result for undergraduate students was declared on November 1 and ovr 8.5 lakh qualified candidates are now waiting for the NEET counselling 2021 to begin. Candidates get admission to various undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, AAYUSH through NEET counselling. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling at mcc.nic.in for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. MCC has not declared NEET 2021 counselling dates.

NEET Counselling to various colleges is done under 14 per cent all India quota seats which is administered by MCC and 85 percent counselling is done under state quota. So far states like Gujarat Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have commenced their NEET UG Counselling process. Odisha was also going to begin the counselling process from November 29 but it was postponed until further notice.

NEET UG Counselling Updates

Candidates will be required to register at mcc.nic.in for NEET counselling for MBBS/BDS courses. After registration, candidates can fill in the choice of subjects and institutions or colleges in order of their preference. There is no restriction for making choices and students can fill up choices as per their wish.

Students will be allotted seats through MCC NEET counselling on the basis of their filled choices and availability of seats. Students will also be given a facility to modify the choices and once the stipulated time is over the choices will be locked automatically.

Candidates registering for NEET UG counselling 2021 will be required to upload the documents like NEET Admit Card, NEET UG scorecard, Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth), Class 12 certificate and mark sheet, ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport), eight passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, caste certificate (if mentioned), PwD Certificate (if mentioned).

MCC NEET UG Counselling Reservation

As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following All India Quota (AIQ):