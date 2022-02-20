NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Close Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The candidates can register for the round 2 counselling process on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 2 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 counselling will be closed on Monday, February 21. The candidates can register for the round 2 counselling process on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.
Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here
Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here
The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register
- Go to mcc.nic.in
- Click on the UG counselling tab
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
- Enter the required information and register
- Now login and fill the application form
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form
- NEET marks sheet
- Nationality certificate
- Class 12 marks sheet
- Class 10 certificate for age proof
- Aadhar Card.
The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.
For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.
For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.