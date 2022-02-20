NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Close Tomorrow; Important Details

  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The candidates can register for the round 2 counselling process on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26

Education | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 2:18 pm IST

The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 2 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 counselling will be closed on Monday, February 21. The candidates can register for the round 2 counselling process on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.

The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  • Go to mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the UG counselling tab
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  • Enter the required information and register
  • Now login and fill the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

