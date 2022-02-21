NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Close Today; Details On Seat Allotment

Image credit: shutterstock.com The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2021 counselling round 2 registration process will be closed on Monday, February 21. The candidates who want to apply for the round 2 counselling process can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.

The NEET UG round 2 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 2 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG counselling tab

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

Enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card Copy of online application form NEET marks sheet Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet Class 10 certificate for age proof Aadhar Card.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.