NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Commence Today; Important Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 21. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 17 and February 21

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 16, 2022 8:51 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 2 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 counselling will commence on Tuesday, February 16. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021. According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 21. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 17 and February 21. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Earlier, the MCC released the round 1 seat allotment result on February 2. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the UG counselling tab
  3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  4. Enter the required information and register
  5. Now login and fill the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

