NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling: Earlier today, the counselling committee has released the allotment result of NEET UG Round 1 counselling but later withdrew it citing some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 8:02 pm IST

NEET Counselling round 1 revised seat allotment result out
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised seat allotment result of round 1 NEET UG counselling. Candidates who had registered for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website.

Earlier today, the counselling committee has released the allotment result of NEET UG Round 1 counselling but later withdrew it citing some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU.

“The result which was uploaded at 03:00 P.M of 02.02.2022 may be treated as ‘Null & Void’,” an MCC statement said.

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 1 result today can report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 3 and February 7. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: How To Check Status

  • Go to mcc.ac.in

  • Click on the NEET UG tab

  • On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

  • Check and download the NEET UG round 1 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

