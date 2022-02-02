NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released At Mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling round 1 revised seat allotment result out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised seat allotment result of round 1 NEET UG counselling. Candidates who had registered for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website.

Earlier today, the counselling committee has released the allotment result of NEET UG Round 1 counselling but later withdrew it citing some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU.

“The result which was uploaded at 03:00 P.M of 02.02.2022 may be treated as ‘Null & Void’,” an MCC statement said.

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 1 result today can report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 3 and February 7. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: How To Check Status

Go to mcc.ac.in

Click on the NEET UG tab

On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

Check and download the NEET UG round 1 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.