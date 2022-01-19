NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 To Begin Soon; Key Points Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration for Round 1 to begin soon

The NEET UG counselling 2021 will be started by the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) from today, January 19. Applicants who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can register themselves for round 1 on the official website -- mcc.nic.in and participate in the all India quota NEET UG counselling process.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Process

MCC NEET UG counselling will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The application portal for the NEET UG counselling round 1 will be open for six days from January 19 to 24.

Candidates can register online for the all India quota (AIQ) seats at mcc.nic.in.

Applicants will be required to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, mother’s name, and dates of birth as printed on their NEET 2021 scorecard while registering online for admission to undergraduate medical seats.

The payment of the registration fee is a must to complete the NEET UG 2021 counselling process.

For unreserved applicants, the application fee is Rs 1,000 and for the reserved category, Rs 500.

Applicants will have to fill the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to. The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from January 20 to 24.

MCC will release the NEET 2021 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.

The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on January 25 and 26, process of seat allotment on January 27 and 28, and results will be released on January 29.

In the final step of NEET 2021 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college with their NEET allotment letter 2021 to complete the admission formalities. The reporting dates for Round 1 are from January 30 to February 4.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

NEET Counselling 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘new registration’ link Enter your login credentials Start filling out the application and upload the necessary documents Pay the registration fees and click on submit Download the registration form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can check more about the NEET UG counselling scheme from the official website of the MCC.