NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC

Image credit: Shutterstock The NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment letters can be downloaded from the official website of the MCC.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will upload the revised schedule for the NEET UG Counselling on the official website shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the MCC website for the latest updates on UG counselling 2021. The revised seat allotment result for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2021 has been announced by MCC today, February 2, 2022.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

“The revised schedule for UG Counselling 2021 will be uploaded on MCC website shortly. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with MCC website for updates on UG counselling 2021,” the MCC said.

Candidates who had registered for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the allotment result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment letters can be downloaded from the official website of the MCC.

The MCC had earlier today announced the NEET UG counselling allotment result, but later withdrew it, citing a matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats at IMS and BHU.

In a statement, the MCC said, "The result which was uploaded at 03:00 P.M of 02.02.2022 may be treated as ‘Null & Void’."

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 1 result today can report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 3 and February 7. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

For queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of physical/ online reporting, candidates can contact their allotted college directly. Also, candidates should confirm admission schedule from the allotted college before proceeding for Reporting of Round-1 along with all required original documents, the counselling committee said.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Status

Visit the official website-- mcc.ac.in Click on the NEET UG tab On the News and Events Section, click on the result link Check and download the NEET UG round 1 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.