  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: As per the MCC website, the fresh registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 started on January 28 (8 pm) and will conclude on January 30 noon. Apply at mcc.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 10:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Two-Language Policy Is No Setback, Clear NEET Exemption Bill, Tamil Nadu Government Tells Governor
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Withdraws Provisional Allotment Result
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
NEET 2022: Things To Remember Before Applying For The Exam
Supreme Court Quashes High Court Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3% Sports Quota In Medical, Dental Colleges
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Round 1; Direct Link
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
Apply at at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 started again. As per the MCC website, the fresh registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 started on January 28 (8 pm) and will conclude on January 30 noon. Candidates can submit their application form on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

According to MCC, "It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on January 27 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras."

The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm on January 30, whereas candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm. As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will happen on January 31, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 1.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the UG counselling tab
  3. Click on the registration link
  4. Enter the required information and register
  5. Now login and fill the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

  1. Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in
  2. On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password
  3. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
  4. Lock the choices and submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET Counselling result NEET UG Appliction NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Smart India Hackathon 2022: Registration Process Begins From January 26, Important Details
Smart India Hackathon 2022: Registration Process Begins From January 26, Important Details
Calcutta High Court Takes Up Pleas Seeking Schools, Colleges Reopening; Government Analysing COVID Situation
Calcutta High Court Takes Up Pleas Seeking Schools, Colleges Reopening; Government Analysing COVID Situation
Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams
Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Registration Process Extended For 8th To 12th Exams
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................