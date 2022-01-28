NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock.com Apply at at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 started again. As per the MCC website, the fresh registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 started on January 28 (8 pm) and will conclude on January 30 noon. Candidates can submit their application form on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

According to MCC, "It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on January 27 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras."

The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm on January 30, whereas candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm. As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will happen on January 31, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 1.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in Click on the UG counselling tab Click on the registration link Enter the required information and register Now login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.