NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Process To Commence Soon: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: As per the schedule, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. Medical aspirants can apply online at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 will commence from Wednesday (January 19). Medical aspirants will be able to apply online at mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. The registration/ payment process will commence on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on January 24.
Choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.
For Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling, the verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from February 7 to 8. The Registration/ payment process will commence on February 9 and continue till February 14, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on February 14.
Choice filling will begin from February 10 and it will end on February 14 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on February 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from February 15 to February 16. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 17 to 18. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 19.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register
- Go to mcc.nic.in
- Click on the UG counselling tab
- The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
- Enter the required information and register
- Now login and fill the application form
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form
- NEET marks sheet
- Nationality certificate
- Class 12 marks sheet
- Class 10 certificate for age proof
- Aadhar Card.
The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.
For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.
For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.