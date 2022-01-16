NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Process To Commence Soon: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details

  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2021: As per the schedule, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. Medical aspirants can apply online at mcc.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 1:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG Counselling 2021 to commence from January 19
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 will commence from Wednesday (January 19). Medical aspirants will be able to apply online at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

As per the schedule, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. The registration/ payment process will commence on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on January 24.

Choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

For Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling, the verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from February 7 to 8. The Registration/ payment process will commence on February 9 and continue till February 14, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on February 14.

Choice filling will begin from February 10 and it will end on February 14 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on February 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from February 15 to February 16. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 17 to 18. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 19.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the UG counselling tab
  3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  4. Enter the required information and register
  5. Now login and fill the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling rajasthan neet counselling NEET UG Application UP NEET Counselling Results NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
