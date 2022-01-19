NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Process Begins; Direct Link, Website, How To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG Counselling 2021 process begins

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 1. According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till January 24. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to January 24.

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Registration: Direct Link

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and for admission at AIIMS and JIPMER.

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register