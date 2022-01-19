NEET UG Counselling 2021 Begins: Application Process Details; Know About Choice Filling, Seat Allotment

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check details on NEET UG Counselling 2021 process

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 has started. The candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The registration/ payment window will be available from January 19 to 24. Choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

For Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling, the verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from February 7 to 8. The Registration/ payment process will commence on February 9 and continue till February 14, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3:00 pm on February 14.

Choice filling will begin from February 10 and it will end on February 14 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on February 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from February 15 to February 16. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 17 to 18. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 19.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the UG counselling tab The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it Enter the required information and register Now login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.