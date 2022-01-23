NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
NEET Counselling 2021: The application forms can be submitted up to 12 pm tomorrow on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Jan 23, 2022

NEET Counselling 2021: Registration for the first round of all India quota NEET UG counselling 2021 will end tomorrow, January 24. The application forms can be submitted up to 12 pm tomorrow on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm.

Candidates can fill their choices up to 11:55 pm. They can lock their choices from 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

There will be three more rounds of MCC NEET UG Counselling. Registration for the second round will begin on February 9.

In a recent notification, the MCC said it has received complaints that many students have not received OTPs sent to their phone numbers. It has advised candidates to download the SANDES app to receive OTPs and other relevant information.

The MCC has also released a list of female only colleges and said if male students opt for these colleges, those choices will be deleted.

“It has come to notice of MCC that many male candidates have opted choices for Medical Colleges/ B.Sc (Nursing) colleges which are exclusively for Female candidates. Such male candidates who have exercised choices for ‘Female only Colleges’ are requested to edit their choices, already exercised, and not to pick those choices again. However, if male candidates have opted for female colleges, such choices will be deleted at the time of seat processing for Round-1, by the system,” the MCC said.

