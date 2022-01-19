NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration for round 1 MCC NEET UG counselling will begin today at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats today, January 19. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2021 can apply at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

For NEET UG counselling round 1, the application portal which will open today, January 19 will close on January 24. After NEET UG AIQ round 1 registration, candidates will have to fill in choices between January 20 and January 24. While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Also Read || NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling

Registration for round 2 will take place from February 9 to 14 and for the mop-up round from March 2 to 7.

After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online by the MCC for Central University, institutes, all India quota seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted at the institute level.