NEET UG Counselling 2021: Online Stray Vacancy Result To Be Declared Today; Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Candidates will be able to check and download the MCC NEET UG stray vacancy result through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 9:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Online Stray Vacancy Result To Be Declared Today; Check Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC to release online stray vacancy result today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling online stray vacancy round result on Monday, April 4. Once released, candidates can check and download the MCC NEET UG stray vacancy result through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process for the NEET UG 2021 will end after the stray vacancy round seat allotment results are declared.

Candidates who secure a seat in online stray vacancy round of NEET UG Counselling 2021 will have to report for admission at the colleges between April 5 and April 9, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Online Stray Vacancy Result

  • Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical Counselling" tab.
  • Click on the "Online Stray Vacancy counselling result" link.
  • Enter your login details and click on submit.
  • The NEET UG online stray vacancy result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a print out for future references.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

