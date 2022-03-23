Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round result at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round result on Wednesday, March 23. Candidates can check the mop-up round result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The choice-filling process for the NEET-UG mop-up round counselling was earlier started on March 20.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on 'mop-up round result' link Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen Download result, take a print out for further reference.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.