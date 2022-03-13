  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Mop-Up Round Counselling Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Mop-Up Round Counselling Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop-up round at mcc.nic.in, the choice filling process will be closed tomorrow

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 13, 2022 4:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Important Details
NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA Soon; Check Age Limit
NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All Candidates
Maharashtra Govt Contemplates Offering Online Courses, Permission To Appear For NEET To Ukraine Returnees
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Migration Certificate Not Mandatory For Admission, Says MCC
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Mop-Up Round Counselling Tomorrow
NEET UG counselling process will be closed tomorrow
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round registration process will be closed on Monday, March 14. The candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop-up round at mcc.nic.in, the choice filling process will be closed tomorrow.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  • Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  • Pay the application fees and click on submit
  • Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Soon LIVE: Details On Term 1 Marksheet, Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 Soon LIVE: Details On Term 1 Marksheet, Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Technique To Provide High Resolution Ultrasound Images
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Technique To Provide High Resolution Ultrasound Images
Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 When? Here's What Official Said
Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 When? Here's What Official Said
UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members
UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members
Plea In Delhi HC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Continue Study In Indian Colleges
Plea In Delhi HC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Continue Study In Indian Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................