NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Important Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop up round by March 14, the choice filling will commence from March 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 11:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

Register for NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round till March 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round has been started. The candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop-up round by March 14, the choice filling will commence from March 11.

The online window to register for NEET UG counselling 2021 is open at mcc.nic.in. The seats that remain vacant after NEET UG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  3. Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  5. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  6. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

