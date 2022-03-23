NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Provisional Result At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop-up round provisional result available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round provisional result on Wednesday, March 23. Candidates can check the mop-up round provisional result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

According to MCC, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop-Up Round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08:00 AM of 24.03.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com."

The candidates should note that the provisional result is only indicative in nature. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the court of law," MCC notification mentioned.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on 'mop-up round result' link Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen Download result, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to approach the allotted college/ institute after the declaration of the final result. For details on mop-up round result, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.