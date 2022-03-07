NEET UG Counselling 2021: Migration Certificate Not Mandatory For Admission, Says MCC

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can check the notification on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification regarding the requirement of migration certificate for reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation or NEET-UG 2021 admissions. The MCC clarified that the migration certificate is not a 'mandatory' document for reporting of UG counselling 2021 anymore, adding that it is only a "desirable" document now and in case a candidate is not able to produce it for any reason, they will not be denied admission by the participating colleges.

However, the medical aspirants will have to give an undertaking to the college that they will submit the document within a period of 7 days, the MCC said. Candidates can check the notification on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

In a notification, the MCC said, "It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days.

The NEET UG counselling 2021 is underway. This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

According to the MCC schedule, the NEET UG counselling 2021 registrations for the mop-up round will begin on March 10, 2022. The seat allotment results for the mop-up round will be released on March 19. Candidates who are unable to secure a seat in this round will be given another chance in the online stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.