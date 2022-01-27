NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Withdraws Provisional Allotment Result

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC pulls down NEET counselling 2021 round 1 provisional allotment result (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021 Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee on January 27 released and later pulled down provisional allotment results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2021. In a separate notification, the MCC said that the final seat allotment results will be announced on Friday, January 28. Candidates can visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, for more information.

“The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 28th January, 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 28th January, 2022 through email….” the MCC said in the notification of provisional seat allotment result.

Later, the committee said the provisional allotment result has been withdrawn in view of the “hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.”

“Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action,” it further stated.

As of now, there is no official confirmation when the final seat allotment result will be announced. As per the counseling schedule announced earlier, the results were scheduled to be declared on January 29.

