NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC To Conduct Special Stray Vacancy Round To Fill 323 MBBS Vacant Seats

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021. The NEET-UG special stray vacancy round 2021 will be conducted to fill up 323 MBBS vacant seats in an online mode so that the All India Quota/ Central Institute/ Central University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER seats do not go waste, the MCC said in a statement. Candidates can check the details of the NEET-UG vacant seats at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The MCC will not conduct any fresh registration for the NEET UG counselling 2021 special stray vacancy round. Candidates who have pre-registered and are not holding any seats can participate for this round. However, candidates will have to do fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round.

All registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in special stray vacancy round. The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in the special stray vacancy round will be forfeited.

"Candidates who are not holding any Seat either in All India Quota or state quota are eligible to participate in special stray vacancy round," the MCC said.