NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Notice On NRI Claim

NEET UG 2021 counselling: MCC issues notice on NRI claim

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling has issued a notice for the candidates claiming NRI status. Candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI can submit their application to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com with supporting documents. The last date to apply for NRI claim is January 2, 2022.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

“Such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 30th December, 2021 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 2nd January, 2022 (Sunday),: an MCC statement said.

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time,” it added.

Once the category gets converted from Indian to NRI, the applicant will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota or Jain Minority quota or any other quota.

Documents Required To Be Submitted

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.

Along with the documents attached, applicants will also have to mail an undertaking saying that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling, 2021 and they have cleared NEET-UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the MCC NEET Counselling.