NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Merit List For 85% Delhi State Quota Seats

NEET UG counselling 2021: state merit list out for 85 per cent quota seats for Delhi

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET state merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS seats for Delhi. Medical aspirants who have registered against NEET UG 2021 Delhi counselling can check their status at the official website -- mcc.nic.in. NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

“MCC of DGHS is in receipt of many representations to provide the inter se merit list of Delhi State Quota for candidates who want to participate in the counselling of 85% Delhi State Quota seats,” an MCC statement said.

"This is for information to all Candidates participating for UG Counselling 2021 that the Delhi Quota State Merit List is enclosed..," the statement added.

Candidates shortlisted in the Delhi 85 per cent state merit list can fill their choices and lock them within the stipulated time.

Delhi State Counselling Merit List: Direct Link

Meanwhile, the registration for NEET UG round 2 counselling will start from tomorrow, February 16. The payment and registration facility will remain open till February 21 (12 noon). Choice filling against NEET UG round 2 counselling will be conducted between February 17 and February 21. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.