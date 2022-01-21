NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Allowing Change Of Category To Unreserved (UR)

Medical aspirants can use 'change of category' option to edit the round 1 counselling application form

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling has issued a notice for the candidates who now want to change their categories to Unreserved (UR) category.

Medical aspirants who have inadvertently filled Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the application form can now change to UR category. However, once the category is changed, the applicant will be treated as a UR in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to change their categories back.

The MCC statement said: “MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is receiving requests from NEET UG 2021 aspirants who have inadvertently filled SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD/ OBC category in the registration form of NBE. It was at a later stage the candidates realised that they are unable to claim reserved category seat due to any reason.”

Hence, the MCC statement added, considering the said circumstances and as a one-time measure, “MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing ‘Change of Category’ option on front page of registration from which may be availed by only those candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD to UR category for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling, 2021 and subsequent rounds.”

Candidates can avail the facility of ‘Change of Category’ only once, the MCC statement added.

Registration for NEET UG round 1 counselling started on January 19 at mcc.nic.in. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2021 counselling can now enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by January 24 (4 pm). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will keep the registration link open for the round 1 of NEET UG counselling process till January 24.