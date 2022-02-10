NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality

NEET UG counseling 2021: Candidates can claim NRI status from Feb 11 to Feb 13

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for the candidates allowing them to convert to NRI status. Candidates who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/ orders of the Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. © No 689/ 2017- Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr. Vs. Union of India and Ors) want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI can submit their application to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com with supporting documents between February 11 (10 am) and February 13 (6 pm).

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time,” an MCC statement said.

Once the category gets converted from Indian to NRI, the applicant will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota/Jain Minority Quota or any other Quota.

Documents Required To Be Submitted

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.

Along with the documents attached, applicants will also have to mail an undertaking saying that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 and they have cleared NEET-UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the MCC NEET Counselling.