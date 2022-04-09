NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Date For Stray Vacancy Round

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC extends last date to report to colleges against NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 stray vacancy round. Candidates can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling till 5 pm of April 11. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

The seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2021 stray vacancy round was released on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Check Stray Vacancy Round Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘NEET-UG 2021 counselling’ option.

Step 3: Under ‘current events’, click on the ‘Final Allotment Result UG Stray Vacancy Round 2021’ link.

Step 4: A PDF will appear. Candidates are advised to check their name/rank and the allotted college.