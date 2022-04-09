  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Date For Stray Vacancy Round

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Candidates can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling till 5 pm of April 11.

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 stray vacancy round. Candidates can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling till 5 pm of April 11. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year.

The seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2021 stray vacancy round was released on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Check Stray Vacancy Round Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘NEET-UG 2021 counselling’ option.

Step 3: Under ‘current events’, click on the ‘Final Allotment Result UG Stray Vacancy Round 2021’ link.

Step 4: A PDF will appear. Candidates are advised to check their name/rank and the allotted college.

