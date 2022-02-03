NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Reporting To Colleges In Hybrid Mode; Details Here

  • Home
NEET UG Counselling: Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET UG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college. This is in response to the ongoing adverse Covid-19 situation.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 4:16 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the undergraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET UG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college. This is in response to the ongoing adverse Covid-19 situation.

NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category 

Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank.

MCC has released the round 1 merit list for NEET UG counselling 2021 on Wednesday, February 2 and applicants shortlisted can report for admission at the colleges from today, February 3.

However, candidates who want to give willingness for Upgradation for Round-2 while retaining Round-1 seat, have to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission, an MCC statement said.

All admissions made online, MCC said, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

“The college authorities should generate ‘Admission Letter’ online through intramcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of Admission Letter to candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on Email Id: ugmcconlinereporting@gmail.com, MCC in the statement said.

MCC further said: “By default the candidates should report physically at the allotted college. ‘Online Reporting’ or ‘E-joining’ should be opted only in case of COVID protocol or in case the candidate himself/ herself is suffering from Covid, with prior consent of allotted college.”

What MCC Says On Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges

  1. Candidates reporting ‘online’ or doing ‘e-joining’ should ensure that they receive ‘Admission Letter’ generated online, through MCC portal by the college otherwise their admission will be considered ‘Null & Void’

  2. Email id and phone number of the Principal/ Nodal Officer of college for online reporting should be displayed on respective college websites

  3. Candidates can pay the requisite fees to the allotted college through their authorized portal to be notified in advance by the college authorities on the college website

  4. The candidates who join their seat of Round-1 and later want to resign the same can do so till February 16 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling

  5. Candidates should ensure that the withdrawal or resignation letter should be generated ‘online’ by the college through portal provided by MCC. Resignation taken in offline mode will be treated as ‘null and void’

  6. Candidates who want to avail ‘Free Exit’ option in Round 1 need not report at the allotted college

