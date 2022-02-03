NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Reporting To Colleges In Hybrid Mode; Details Here

NEET counselling UG 2021: Reporting to colleges also in online mode

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the undergraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET UG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college. This is in response to the ongoing adverse Covid-19 situation.

MCC has released the round 1 merit list for NEET UG counselling 2021 on Wednesday, February 2 and applicants shortlisted can report for admission at the colleges from today, February 3.

However, candidates who want to give willingness for Upgradation for Round-2 while retaining Round-1 seat, have to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission, an MCC statement said.

All admissions made online, MCC said, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

“The college authorities should generate ‘Admission Letter’ online through intramcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of Admission Letter to candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on Email Id: ugmcconlinereporting@gmail.com, MCC in the statement said.

MCC further said: “By default the candidates should report physically at the allotted college. ‘Online Reporting’ or ‘E-joining’ should be opted only in case of COVID protocol or in case the candidate himself/ herself is suffering from Covid, with prior consent of allotted college.”

What MCC Says On Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges