NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last Date To Register For Round 1; Direct Link

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 1 registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 will end today, January 24. Candidates can submit their application form up to 12 pm on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm, whereas candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm.

As per the schedule, the verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG counselling tab

Click on the registration link

Enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and submit

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.