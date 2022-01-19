  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready

NEET UG Counselling: Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can register themselves on the MCC website -- mcc.nic.in and participate in the all India quota NEET counselling process. The registration window will be available from today, January 19 to 24.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 11:17 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Political Party Delegation Calls On Amit Shah, Seeks State's Exemption From NEET
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Merit List Tomorrow; Check Schedule
MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 Begins Soon; Official Website, Other Details
NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready
NEET UG counselling 2021 information brochure out
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the information brochure for NEET UG counselling 2021. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can register themselves on the MCC website -- mcc.nic.in and participate in the all India quota NEET counselling process. The registration window will be available from today, January 19 to 24. Candidates will have to fill choices between January 20 and January 24. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

During registration, candidates will have to submit a set of documents and details. Applicants should keep a copy of the NEET UG application form and use the asked details while registering for MCC counselling.

Some of the required documents required for NEET counselling are:

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET UG scorecard

  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

  • Eight passport size photographs

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link

This year, the MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling, including the stray vacancy round. Candidates can check more about the revised counselling scheme on the UG counselling website of the MCC.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
ICSI To Declare CS Foundation, CSEET Exam Results Today
ICSI To Declare CS Foundation, CSEET Exam Results Today
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Skill Ministry, IGNOU Ink Pact On Vocational Education And Training
Skill Ministry, IGNOU Ink Pact On Vocational Education And Training
.......................... Advertisement ..........................