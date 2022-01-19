NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready

NEET UG counselling 2021 information brochure out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the information brochure for NEET UG counselling 2021. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can register themselves on the MCC website -- mcc.nic.in and participate in the all India quota NEET counselling process. The registration window will be available from today, January 19 to 24. Candidates will have to fill choices between January 20 and January 24. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

During registration, candidates will have to submit a set of documents and details. Applicants should keep a copy of the NEET UG application form and use the asked details while registering for MCC counselling.

Some of the required documents required for NEET counselling are:

NEET Admit Card

NEET UG scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link

This year, the MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling, including the stray vacancy round. Candidates can check more about the revised counselling scheme on the UG counselling website of the MCC.